Legislation to protect Missouri's most vulnerable children signed into law

Missouri's most vulnerable children will have additional protections and better opportunities for happy, healthy lives thanks to legislation sponsored by state Rep. Sheila Solon and approved by the Missouri General Assembly. The bill, HB 1414, was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson July 13.

The legislation, which will reform Missouri's foster care system and provide additional help to homeless children, received overwhelming bipartisan support during the abbreviated 2020 legislative session.

“Even in a pandemic-shortened legislative session, the legislature prioritized our most vulnerable children by passing this sweeping child protection bill,” said Solon, R-St. Joseph. “This bill improves transparency, modernizes, and expands best practices to ensure that the foster care system remains focused on the best interests of each child.”

Craig Stevenson, Director of Policy & Advocacy for Kids Win Missouri, said, “The passage of this bill is the work of passionate policymakers and it will positively impact children of all ages. We are grateful for the partnership of the legislature and thank Governor Parson for signing this important legislation.”