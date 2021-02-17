Legislation to support tourism, hospitality industries

“From Lake Superior to the Mall of America, Minnesota is home to exceptional tourist destinations—but as travel has been limited during the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism industry has been hit particularly hard,” said Klobuchar. “I’m proud to support this legislation, which will help organizations that promote travel and tourism, and I will continue working hard to get the tourism industry back on its feet during this difficult time.”

“As a former North Dakota Tourism Director, I know how much states rely on tourism for jobs and funding, but this important industry could be one of the last to fully recover from impact of COVID-19,” said Cramer. “The STEP Act uses an already-existing grant program to provide direct support for struggling travel and tourism businesses and gives them more opportunities to show the American people they are safely reopening.”

BACKGROUND: