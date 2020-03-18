Legislative leaders issue statement on coronavirus

Earlier in the week, leaders in the House and Senate announced they were taking additional measures to ensure the health and well-being of members, staff, and visitors to the Capitol. The legislative leaders noted that with hundreds of lawmakers and thousands of guests frequently traveling back and forth from every corner of Missouri, the Capitol is an environment that will be highly susceptible to spreading infections like the coronavirus. As such, the leaders of the General Assembly have encouraged guests who are not directly participating in legislative business to refrain from visiting the Capitol at this time.

Due to the large number of House members and their close proximity to guests and one another, House leadership has taken additional precautions including closing the floor and side galleries of the House Chamber to the public, as well as the House Lounge. Visitors are still able to view session from the upper galleries, and hearings will proceed as normal with the public being able to attend and testify. The goal of the House is to ensure the legislative process continues unimpeded and that visitors continue to have access, while at the same time securing high traffic areas that could promote the spread of the virus.