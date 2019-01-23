Try 1 month for 99¢
Rick Francis

Representative Rick Francis, 145th District Representative

 Submitted photo by Tim Bommel

The members of the historic 100th General Assembly have now gathered in the State Capitol for the opening of the 2019 legislative session. This session the Missouri House of Representatives welcomes fifty-six first-time members, who took the oath of office alongside 106 returning members. The House now has 115 Republicans and 47 Democrats with one seat currently vacant. In comparison, the Missouri Senate now has a split of 24 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

The first General Assembly two centuries ago represented a state of 66,000 citizens and the 100th General Assembly now represents a state of more than 6 million.

2019 marks two milestone events in Missouri’s history. The First General Assembly of the future State of Missouri convened at the Missouri Hotel in St. Louis on September 19, 1820—nearly a year before the state was officially admitted into the Union. The General Assembly organized, held the inauguration of the governor and lieutenant governor, and elected Missouri’s two United States senators. The first legislature also designated St. Charles as the temporary capital and appointed a commission to report on the site for the permanent capital.

Just over 100 years later, on January 8, 1919, the Fiftieth General Assembly convened in the current Capitol for the first full session of the legislature in the new building.

Representative Rick Francis noted there are already priorities for this session:

• Continuing to balance the budget without raising taxes on Missourians

• Fully funding the foundation formula

• Creating a 21st-century workforce to meet the needs of employers

• Continue to confront the opioid epidemic raging across our state

“I am excited about our 2019 session," Francis said. "I will serve as Vice Chair of the agriculture committee, and continue to serve on the Utilities and Financial Institutions committees. I am humbled to be the voice for District 145 in Jefferson City.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments