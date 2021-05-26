Legislature tallied some hits, but left key Farm Bureau priorities on base

Missouri also adopted a statewide prescription drug monitoring program as a valuable tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Members have shared personal stories with us over the years about why this program is important to them, and we commend Senator Holly Rehder for being steadfast in carrying that legislation.

But the final days of session saw a tired and frustrated legislative body fail to take up one of our top priorities this spring – eminent domain reform. We were optimistic this issue would be heard on the Senate floor in the final week, but that opportunity never happened. Landowners in Missouri deserved that chance, and our members were phenomenal all spring in showing their support. The ultimate government power for eminent domain should not be given for private gain, and we are grateful for the passion displayed by Representative Mike Haffner and Senator Jason Bean on this issue. With wind-rich states to our west and energy-hungry states to our east, Missouri will simply not be a transmission superhighway for the Green New Deal.

We will continue to work to advance other issues that didn’t get across home plate. These other major asks of agriculture included MASBDA tax credits and both biodiesel and ethanol incentives.

Missouri Farm Bureau exists to serve you, the hardworking men and women of this incredible state. Our membership drives our policies, and we do what we do because of you. Our legislative action center is available year-round to aid in contacting your local lawmakers, and we encourage you to continue to be active in your home county. The spring 2022 legislative session is only seven months away, and we will be ready to step back into the batter’s box on day one.

Garrett Hawkins, a farmer from Appleton City, is President of Missouri Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization.

