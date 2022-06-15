 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGO bricks and Mad Science during the ORL Summer Reading Program

The Ozark Regional Library Summer Reading Program continues its Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery fun with several programs. 

First, use LEGO bricks to bring your favorite stories to life—the perfect story time for little engineers. The program will be at Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, June 15 at 10 a.m., Ozark Regional Library-Annapolis, June 20 at 10 a.m., and Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, July 1 at 10 a.m.

Then, on June 23 the Ironton and Fredericktown locations will host Mad Science.

Think science is boring? Not if Mad Science-St. Louis can help it. Mad Science will dazzle with their Amazing Oceans event. Learn how an octopus’s ink helps it evade a predator with an appearing ink chemistry experiment. Discover the states of matter of the changing ocean, whale sounds, whale sneezes, and more.

The program will be at Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, June 23 at 10 a.m., and Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, June 23 at 2 p.m.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about these upcoming programs. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Oceans of Possibilities: The Scientific Method and Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. It advances, supports, and empowers America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. Its vision is a nation where museums and libraries work together to transform the lives of individuals and communities. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

