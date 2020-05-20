As our days seem to stretch out being longer and longer, we all are experiencing much ‘less rush’ in our daily lives. Before all the chaos of life changing strict rules in the middle of a media frenzy induced panic, we went about our lives pretty much filled with go, go, go. Appointments, jobs, sporting events, school activities, added entertainment. Some of these were necessary. Some were extras. Yet we felt as if all of them were more important than they actually were. As the days and weeks of being home bound extended, we suddenly realized that many of the activities we engaged in were less important than we had perceived. None of the past things that we were doing were bad, just time consuming, and adding more stress into our lives. One of my granddaughters told me a couple of weeks ago that she is loving having more family ‘one on one’ time together. There has been that ‘less rush, and more hush’ for all of them. Talking, visiting, discussing, listening, sharing, relaxing and rewarding quality time spent together.

As we have had the opportunity to reexamine our priorities, hopefully there have been some positive results decided. The importance of spending quality time with loved ones. The necessity of making adjustments to our schedules in order to achieve our new goals, without becoming more involved than ever. The value of relaxation and restoration that leads to fuller, richer, and longer lives. There’s a scripture verse from the Holy Bible that says, “Be still and know that I am God.” When we take the time to sit and relax and listen, we hear the birds, we feel the breezes, we see the flowering plants and bushes, we watch the children as they discover life, we discover the beauty of the sunrises and sunsets, we watch the wildlife as it scurries about. We truly are blessed beyond compare if we will just realize and acknowledge it. We have so much for which to be grateful and thankful. With Memorial Day coming this next weekend, let’s take time to remember and appreciate those who have given and are giving, so that each of us may enjoy the freedoms we have. Please, never take for grated what others sacrifice on our behalf. Let’s enjoy ‘less rush, and more hush’ as we travel life’s journey.