Lessons learned

How long does it take you to finally learn a lesson about something? By learning a lesson, I mean understanding and accepting the final outcome.

For some, this result might not take any time at all. Those individuals seem to be able to catch on much more quickly than others. Solutions, ideas, resolutions seem to just flow easily for them, thus they move forward without much difficulty.

For others, a final decision might come at a much slower pace. When you were in school, did the knowledge of an upcoming test or exam send you into panic mode, or did you feel confident that your lessons and the professor’s teachings down through the class had prepared you enough? Did you sit up late at night cramming, or were you confident in knowing that you were prepared?

Life is a series of lessons that get thrown at us. Some unexpectedly. Others we can realize are headed our way. For instance: ill health might be brought on by years of bad eating choices and lack of exercise. Yet, sometimes, the unexpected drops into our laps out of the blue so to speak.

As each new lesson comes our way it is up to each of us how we will respond. We can definitely learn from the experiences of others if we are willing to take their advice. Yet not every situation is the same, so we must also be careful not to just imitate because it went well for them.

Answers to our lessons also are not always immediate. Often it takes time for the result to manifest itself. This is where patience, faith, and trust come into the picture. Do you just rush into the process without considering every aspect of your decision? Or are you willing to seek advice, contemplate the consequences of your choices, and then move forward?

I have learned that hasty decisions, made out of frustration, anger, hurt, or pride usually result in later regret. It might seem right at the moment, but in the end, unresolved damage can occur that will take years to undo, or possibly never be achieved. As each new lesson in life comes your way, take time to pray first, ask the Lord’s help and guidance in your decision making, and then move forward with confidence that you have made the correct choice and have learned the lesson God is trying to teach you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0