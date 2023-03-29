Living in Southeast Missouri, we are lucky we get all 4 seasons, sometimes all in the same day. Having these seasons can bring dangerous weather and we all need to know what the warnings mean and what to do.

Very common in the spring is thunderstorms. Thunderstorms can vary in severity but all are dangerous because they produce lightning, which results in thunder, hence the name. Thunderstorms can also include rain, hail and strong winds. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles, if you can hear the thunder you are in range of a lightning strike. The safest place to be in a thunderstorm is inside but if you are caught outside avoid isolated objects, open ground and metal objects. If you cannot find a place to shelter, safely crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground. Get out of boats and away from bodies of water. There is a slogan to remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Sometimes if conditions worsen, a thunderstorm can spin off tornadoes. Tornadoes are violent, rotating columns of air that touch the ground. Tornadoes can cause damage for miles and they can cause cataclysmic damage to homes and people. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), winds from a tornado can reach up to 300 miles per hour making tornadoes nature’s most violent storm. Staying safe during a tornado takes some planning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer some tips on tornado safety:

Be prepared, have fresh batteries and a battery operated TV, radio or internet-enabled device, such as a phone or tablet that is charged, to listen to the latest weather information.

Have a plan to shelter yourself, family and pets, best places would be a basement or storm cellar. If that is not available an inside room on the lowest level with no windows.

If possible, get under something sturdy like a desk or table for added protection and cover yourself with a blanket or sleeping bag.

Protect your head from flying or falling debris.

If you are in a mobile home, a car or outside, seek shelter in the closest sturdy building available.

Listening to the local TV or radio weather information to track storms and warnings is a great way to know when a tornado is possible. If you do not have a way to do this, then keep an eye on the weather signs that could indicate a tornado is possible. Seek shelter immediately if you notice a dark or green colored sky, large, dark, low-lying clouds, and hail or hear a loud roar that sounds like a train.

Floods are also a concern in our area. Flash floods occur when flooding begins within 6 hours of heavy rainfall, but usually must quicker. If you are in an area prone to flooding or near a river, stream or ditch move away from that area and head to higher ground. Turn around, don’t drown is a great mantra for us all. 6 inches of moving water can knock an adult off their feet and 2 feet can sweep away a vehicle. Floodwater can also conceal damage to roads and bridges and other debris that could be dangerous. No need to take unnecessary chances.

Listening to weather alerts and understanding their meaning is essential to staying safe in adverse weather. We will often get watches or warnings about weather and knowing the difference is important. A watch means there is a possibility of bad weather and a warning means it is happening. A great visual for this is, a watch is having the ingredients available to make a cake and a warning is the actual cake is made and on your plate.

Southeast Missouri is beautiful and diverse and so is our weather. Stay safe. If you have questions or need assistance, please call Aging Matters 800-392-8771, because…Aging Matters.