Let the record show

Better late than never.
On page 11 in this week’s issue of the Democrat News are some of the Fredericktown High School athletes who received post-season honors for their performance in fall sports for the 2020 Blackcats.
Another Fredericktown star athlete, also recently got recognized for a post-season sports honor. Jerry Matthews was named an All-State Football player….50 years ago.
For some unknown reason, the record keeping for Fredericktown all-state football players was incorrect. Jerry said teammate Steve Huffman was the one who noticed the error. Huffman told Jerry the Fredericktown football program listed Mike Young, a guard on the 1969 team, as all-state center instead of Jerry.
“Mike found it and thought it was funny,” Jerry said.
Jerry’s wife, Connie, decided she was going to try to get the error corrected and surprise Jerry before his birthday this year.
She got in touch with Fredericktown High School athletic director Derrick Eaves.
“She told me Jerry was the center who made all-state and asked if we could get it corrected in our program,” Eaves said.
Eaves said he found there were no official records of all-state athletes at the Missouri High School Activities Association, so he and FHS Principal Craig Gibbs did some investigating on a local level. They found the 1970 high school yearbook. Inside was a page dedicated to Jerry’s being selected all-state.
“It was in the paper and the yearbook,” Jerry said. “Richard Ferguson and the DN gave me an award at the athletic dinner.”
Eaves got the correction into the 2020 Fredericktown High School Football Program, and Connie surprised Jerry with the corrected program for his 69th birthday, Nov. 1.
“It does make me feel a lot better to know it’s correct,” Jerry said.
Connie also presented Jerry with a display featuring his jersey and the all-conference, all-district, and all-state patches he earned in the fall of 1969. She also invited a handful of Jerry’s teammates and friends to help with the birthday surprise, including running back Dan Nath and offensive tackle Don Laut.
“He was surprised to see everybody there,” Laut said. “He was kind of speechless a little bit.”
Jerry said he remembered when he first found out about the post season honor his senior year.
“It was January, maybe,” he said. “Coach (Bill) Daniels told me I had been selected all-state center. I wouldn’t have believed anybody else if they had told me. I was really surprised. It really wasn’t anything I did, as much as the team. Without the teammates, it wouldn’t have happened.”
Matthews starred for Coach Daniels’ 6-4 1969 Blackcats squad. The team lost its first three games, 16-8 to House Springs, 6-0 to Valle, and 12-6 to Farmington.
“Then, we won six of our last seven,” Steve McKinnis, who quarterbacked the team, said. “Our offense was three yards and a cloud of dust. We had a pretty good (offensive) line.”
It was behind that line and fullback Frank Starkey that tailback Wayne Dowd set multiple FHS records. Dowd’s name still dots the school record book for scoring and rushing yards. He holds one record which may never be broken, scoring six touchdowns and six extra points for 42 points in a single game.
The offensive line was anchored by Matthews at center.
“He was very good,” McKinnis said. “He worked hard. He was pretty tough.”
“He was a presence on the field,” Laut, who played tackle on the 1969 offense, said. “He wasn’t the biggest guy. He was probably the smallest on the line, but he took care of the position really well. As center, he was in charge of everyone on the offensive line.”
Now, Jerry’s accomplishment is properly documented in the Fredericktown High School records, 50 years after his senior year. He is one of just seven first team all-state football players who played for the Blackcats, dating back to 1953.
Alan Kopitsky is the general manager of the Democrat News. He can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at akopitsky@democratnewsonline.com
