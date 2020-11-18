Let the record show

“Then, we won six of our last seven,” Steve McKinnis, who quarterbacked the team, said. “Our offense was three yards and a cloud of dust. We had a pretty good (offensive) line.”

It was behind that line and fullback Frank Starkey that tailback Wayne Dowd set multiple FHS records. Dowd’s name still dots the school record book for scoring and rushing yards. He holds one record which may never be broken, scoring six touchdowns and six extra points for 42 points in a single game.

The offensive line was anchored by Matthews at center.

“He was very good,” McKinnis said. “He worked hard. He was pretty tough.”

“He was a presence on the field,” Laut, who played tackle on the 1969 offense, said. “He wasn’t the biggest guy. He was probably the smallest on the line, but he took care of the position really well. As center, he was in charge of everyone on the offensive line.”

Now, Jerry’s accomplishment is properly documented in the Fredericktown High School records, 50 years after his senior year. He is one of just seven first team all-state football players who played for the Blackcats, dating back to 1953.

Alan Kopitsky is the general manager of the Democrat News. He can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at akopitsky@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.