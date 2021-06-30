In the final summer story time series, let your art out at Ozark Regional Library in a series of different mediums and themes to help inspire the creative creatures inside us all, from the tales of the trickster to shadow puppetry.

The program will be at

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, 10 a.m., July 9

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, 10 a.m., July 16

• Ozark Regional Library-Annapolis, 2 p.m., July 16

• Viburnum City Hall, 2 p.m., July 20

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

