Let's dance

Two-hundred and twenty-five kids came out for the 9th annual Kid's Valentine's Dance, Friday night.

The event, for children in grades 3-5, is ran by Committed to End Cancer, a Madison and Iron County Relay for Life team. For most of the kids, it is their first dance experience.

"I think it was a huge success," organizer April Sarakas said. "We had 225 kids attend this year. They were dancing all night in the gym, and we only had time for one game with them because they were having so much fun on their own."

The dance was held at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. Sarakas said they love hosting the dance there. She said it is a perfect set up for the amount of kids who attend.

The night of fun was scheduled for Feb. 4 but, due to winter weather, it had to be pushed two weeks to Feb. 18. Winter weather on Thursday left everyone waiting to see if it would have to be moved again.

"I was so worried when we started getting freezing rain Thursday evening," Sarakas said. "It is so hard to reschedule stuff like this and get the word out to everyone again. I was very excited on Friday morning when I realized we were definitely having school."

Fredericktown R-I was one of the only schools in the area not to take a snow day Friday as the worst of the weather stayed north.

Some of the kids took the opportunity to dress up for the occasion. From suits and bow ties to full length gowns and tulle skirts it was a night to remember. There were even a few who brought their dates a corsage and candy.

"It is so fun to see the emotions on the kids faces as they enter the dance," Sarakas said. "Some are excited, nervous, scared, but by the end of the night they are all just hanging with friends having fun."

Sarakas said she really enjoyed dancing with the kids during the "Cha Cha Slide" and helping some of them learn the dance.

Other than dancing, the kids enjoyed photo booths, a concession stand and an area to purchase cards, stuffed animals, suckers and other Valentine's Day themed items. The most popular item of the night, or at least the first to sell out at the concession stand, was the giant pickles.

All and all the fundraiser was a huge success for the local Relay for Life raising more than $2,800 to help fight cancer.

Sarakas said she would like to thank everyone who helped in any way to make the night a safe, fun night for all who attended.

"I would like to thank the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, the school janitors, Dynamite Tunes, Amy Walka and Michelle Ladd for their awesome photography skills, plus my Relay for Life team, Committed to End Cancer and all the parents who helped during the dance," Sarakas said. "We could not do this without everyone's help. We had over 20 volunteers at the dance helping chaperone, plus several other parents who stayed and helped."

Sarakas said she also would like to thank two of the dancers' siblings who stayed to help out, Cooper Durr and Caleb Sarakas. She said the two helped at the concession stand which was slammed the whole night.

"The concession stand was slammed and these two handled it like pros," Sarakas said. "They were cracking jokes with the kids and doing anything needed to get those waiting in line served as fast as possible."

Due to the overwhelming success and support for the dance, Committed to End Cancer has decided to hold a Kid's St. Patrick's Dance for the younger kids in grade 2 and under, March 11.

"We did have a few new ideas suggested to us for future dances, and we will be trying them at the St. Patrick's Dance to see how they work out for us," Sarakas said. "We are always open for new ideas. We just want the kids to have fun at these dances."

Information on the Kid's St. Patrick's Dance will be sent home from school with kids in the appropriate grade levels. If you have any questions, please contact April Sarakas at 573-747-6690

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.