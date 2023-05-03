MOVE Madison County kicked off Marathon thru May, Monday, at the newly renovated Fredericktown High School Track. The new track, which was completed last year, provided the perfect backdrop for the community event, which saw a great turnout of participants.

"We were thrilled to be able to hold our kickoff event at the new track," MOVE Madison County Founding Member Beth Simmons said. "It's a beautiful facility and a great place for the community to come together and work toward their fitness goals."

This is the second year MOVE Madison County is holding Marathon thru May which challenges community members to walk 26-miles, a marathon, by the end of May.

Throughout the month, participants will continue to track their progress towards the 26-mile goal. Those who complete the challenge and log their miles will be entered into a drawing for some exciting prizes.

"Organizations and individuals jumped in to donate a prize for a youth and a prize for an adult," Simmons said. "We are going with a summer theme for the prizes and will have items such as pool towels, sunscreen, pool passes, water park passes, and more."

Simmons said, the prize is just an extra incentive to take part in the fun, but the real prize is how good you will feel at the end of the month.

"Everyone has to start somewhere, so why not start with us this May," Simmons said. "Take a walk on a nice day. Go a mile, go half a mile, really the point is to just be a little more active."

The final lap of the marathon will take place on May 31 at the Fredericktown High School Track, and all participants are invited to join in for a celebratory "last lap."

"We wanted to provide a fun way for participants to celebrate their hard work and progress towards their goals," Simmons said. "The final lap event will be a great way for everyone to come together and cheer each other on, as we reach the finish line."

Whether participants are tracking their progress through a fitness watch, an app on their phone, or by simply keeping a record on paper, Marathon thru May is all about creating a supportive community that motivates and encourages each other towards better health and wellness.

Simmons said, MOVE Madison County has also created a supportive Facebook page and encourages everyone to check it out.

Throughout the month participants will be posting their progress onto the page as well as supporting those who are working toward their goals. Look for MOVE Madison County on Facebook for more information.

"It is all about getting more active," Simmons said. "You can walk or run, do it a mile at a time, or knock it all out in the first week. The goal is just to get everyone out and moving. So let's get moving and celebrate our progress along the way."