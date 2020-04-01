Let's go on a "Bear Hunt"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"It is a fun little story to get them up and active," Davis said. "It has been duplicated in many stories and even YouTube videos. The family must travel over real and imaginary obstacles until they finally find a bear. Then they scurry back home safely."

Davis said the book is very popular among the students. She said it is definitely a favorite in the Fredericktown Elementary School Library.

"I miss my students very much," Davis said. "This way maybe I can catch a glimpse of them as they hunt or they can even post photos of their hunts with their families."

Davis said this time period has been very hard for educators.

"We are looking for any way that we can keep in touch with our littles and let them know we are thinking of them," Davis said.

Jamie Mills took her kids Isaiah, 10, and Keeley, 6, out hunting several times over the past week.

"I love that in this time of uncertainty, there is something fun like this to brighten the kids' day," Mills said. "There is so much that they don't understand about all that is going on, but it has given us so much time as a family."