Let's go thrift shopping

The Madison County Workshop is more than a place of employment, it is a team, a family, and a great place to go thrift shopping.

The workshop is a non-profit company dedicated to providing employment opportunities to individuals with mental and physical disabilities through a variety of means. This includes the Thrift Shop which is busting at the seams with a variety of inventory.

The Thrift Shop was added in the summer of 2019 and offers the community a great place to find deals on books, movies, clothes, shoes, toys, electronics, and much more.

"We have extended our hours and we now open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.," Madison County Workshop Director Scott Bates said. "There have been people who wanted to come on Saturdays. We close at 4 p.m. during the week and the extended hours allow for a new customer base. Those who are working during the week, this gives them an opportunity to come and shop with us."

Bates said, inventory moves quickly, and the staff members work hard to restock the shelves every day.

"Not only does the Thrift Shop provide income to keep the workshop open, but it also provides the individuals with work skills," Bates said. "From basic home skills, like folding clothes, all the way up to running the cash register, stocking shelves, sorting clothes."

Bates said, running the Thrift Shop also helps the staff members with their social skills and confidence. He said, the whole operations is a team approach and everyone works together.

"It's not one guy dictating what needs to be done," Bates said. "It is let's get together and let's figure out this problem."

The workshop used to do a lot of contract work for companies, such as building shipping boxes, among other things.

Bates said, with the way the economy is and supply chain issues, getting contracts with companies is getting harder and harder.

"A lot of the rural workshops are really having a hard time with it," Bates said. "In talking with other workshops, our best bet is to go the independent business route. It seems to be the best option in order to create that safe working environment for our individuals where they can learn skills."

Bates said, every employer has a challenge with employees.

"Usually it is a challenge with work ethic now days because I can learn how to do it, but I don't want to, Bates said. "Ours is completely the opposite. We have amazing work ethic. These individuals love to work. They love to be here. They love to give back to the community. They just need help with that skill to do the job. "

Bates said, they take pride in their work and are a part of every aspect of the workshop.

"We don't hide anything," Bates said. "They are the workshop. They are why I am here. We include them on everything. They help us with all of it. We really focus on the team effort. I am one person, and I can not do everything."

The workshop currently employees 27 people but has a very long waiting list of those hoping to come to work.

Looking ahead, Bates said, the workshop is currently exploring opportunities for expansion and is hoping to create more employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Madison County.

Part of the expansion includes opening up its beautiful break room for venue rental. The space has a full kitchen with enough tables to comfortably seat 60 people. It is available at a cost of $85 for 4 hours and $150 for 8 hours. If you would like more information about renting the space or to check available times, contact the Madison County Workshop at 573-561-1460 or stop by the Thrift Shop located at 425 N. Chamber Dr.

Bates said, the staff members were a big part in deciding to rent the space and have been asking for weeks when it will become available.

"They are all pretty excited," Bates said. "They ask when the venue is going to be rented out and want to know when it is going to start because it is theirs. They are proud to share the news with the community."