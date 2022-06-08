 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lets make a splash

  • 0

After a brief delay, due to a pipe leak, the Fredericktown Municipal Pool opened to the public June 6.

Water aerobics and lap swimming will be Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This year's Swimming Lesson schedule is June 6-24: MWF, 5:15 p.m., June 13-24: M-F, 11 a.m., July 11-29: MWF, 5:15 p.m., and July 18-29: M-F, 11 a.m.

There will be Family Night every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m with three movie nights, June 16, July 7, and August 4, from 6 p.m. until end of the movie.

Pool parties are available for weeknights, but all of the weekends have been booked. To make a reservation call the pool at 573-783-6744 or use the Facebook page to send a message with questions.

