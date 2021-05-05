Let's reward parenthood, marriage and work – my 'parent tax credit' plan is a start

These economic imperatives run counter to what many families say they want. Most American families, especially those in the working- and middle classes, consistently say that children are better off when one parent stays at home to care for them. And many of these same families wish that was possible for them.

Their view is that the supervision of a childcare provider is no substitute for the love and attention that a parent can uniquely bestow upon his or her children. But too often, parents simply cannot afford to reduce hours at work to provide at-home parental care. And current law does frustratingly little to help make such preferences a reality.

Democrats, for their part, try to make family life more affordable by pushing both parents into the full-time workforce while subsidizing commercial childcare. Not surprisingly, this is the family policy of choice for the Democrats’ upper-income, college-educated voters. And many existing federal policies in fact require both parents to be in the workforce to receive childcare benefits. These policies, like the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, also require children to be enrolled in commercial childcare.