Dear Editor,

I voted for the Clean Missouri amendment because I wanted to clean up the corruption in Jefferson City and make our government more fair. Most Missourians agreed with me too. But some state politicians don't seem to want to give up the corruption, because they are trying to undo Clean Missouri even though we made it a part of the Missouri Constitution.

Are they so afraid of competing on a fair playing field, that they can't respect our vote and accept the rules Missourians want?

We all need to call our legislators to make sure they will fight for our vote and stop corrupt politicians from taking Clean Missouri away.

Charles Elrod

