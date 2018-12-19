Try 1 month for 99¢

This is just a quick note to say how much I appreciate all the log truck drivers that I encounter on Hwy. A and DD everyday. You are very safe and courteous drivers, which has not been the case in years past. So to you and your families have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Angie Brotherton

