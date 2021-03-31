 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor

Southeast Missouri's high incidence rate of lung cancer and kidney disease has a probable connection with geology caused by chronic exposure to natural environmental trace elements uranium, radium, and radon.

My recently released research proposal explores this geochemical connectivity that can be traced back 1,500,000,000 years to the impact of an Asteroid ten miles wide that slammed into Precambrian continent Columbia.

About 1,350,000,000 years ago, Laurentia broke off from Columbia and became a separate continent, taking with it the Impact Structure and the land that would become Missouri.

Proposed Geochemical and Epidemiological studies would establish model validity. Smoking is a synergistic component. Remediation and disease prevention could be effective and inexpensive in most, but not all, locations and situations.

Survey data apply equally to epidemiology and mineral exploration. New mines and high-tech manufacturing might result, improving the southeast Missouri economy.

This Research Proposal document is available free and open-file. You can download from the Legend Minerals website, SUPPORTING RESEARCH, www.legendminerals.com

William Jud, Exploration Manager, Legend Minerals LLC

Fredericktown, Missouri, USA

