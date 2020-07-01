Letter to the Editor

We are proud of the many people in Madison County who have voted Katie McCutcheon as our Sheriff and Eric Hovis as our Police Chief.
In our minds, they should be national models for demonstrating that the Thin Blue Line can be one of cool and just restraint during the recent Black Lives Matter protest and counter protest.
We could not have had better protection for the lives that were there. Thanks Katie and Eric!
Sincerely, Stephen W. and Deborah Hart Yemm
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!