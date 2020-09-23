 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor
0 comments

Letter to the Editor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It's our people who are on fixed incomes who hurt the most. Where do we find the extra money to pay PPA if our checks are the same? We are suffering the most. Fredericktown is at least 75 percent on fixed incomes. PPA is a new charge on our bills. We conserve and then get gouged PPA. We don't like it at all.

Covid-19 has made all businesses money hungry. There should be an exemption for SSSD people. They know who we are. Gouging is everywhere from City Light and Water to the grocery stores. 

We, the fixed income people, are the ones getting poorer. Soon we will be living in boxes on the streets. Thank you City Light and Water. Maybe we can come live with you?

Cynthia Yearian

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Nathan Lee Simpson, 24, of Fredericktown to Chandra Skye Branson, 21, of FredericktownJason Andrew Francis, 34, of Fredericktown to Hannah Eli…

Ronnie Wilbur Mills
Obituaries

Ronnie Wilbur Mills

  • Updated

Ronnie Wilbur Mills, 83, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home in Marquand. He was born September 5, 1937 in Marquand, a son of the Rev.…

Karla Cook
Obituaries

Karla Cook

Karla Cook, 49, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born October 15, 1970 in Ironton, the daughter of Albert and Shirley Boatright.

Brenda L. Foster
Obituaries

Brenda L. Foster

Brenda L. Foster, 60, of Fredericktown (formerly of Reynolds County, Missouri) died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Madison Medical Center in Fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News