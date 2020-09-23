Letter to the Editor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's our people who are on fixed incomes who hurt the most. Where do we find the extra money to pay PPA if our checks are the same? We are suffering the most. Fredericktown is at least 75 percent on fixed incomes. PPA is a new charge on our bills. We conserve and then get gouged PPA. We don't like it at all.

Covid-19 has made all businesses money hungry. There should be an exemption for SSSD people. They know who we are. Gouging is everywhere from City Light and Water to the grocery stores.

We, the fixed income people, are the ones getting poorer. Soon we will be living in boxes on the streets. Thank you City Light and Water. Maybe we can come live with you?

Cynthia Yearian

