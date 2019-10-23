{{featured_button_text}}

Madison County should be declared a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Although this designation carries no legal authority, it does alert rogue politicians that their voters look with extreme disfavor on Gun Grabbing schemes.

Particularly in rural areas, firearms are a management tool in addition to hardware used for self-protection and hunting. A rifle allows you to remotely stop coyotes attacking your livestock while avoiding the obvious danger of personally wading into the ongoing carnage.

Firearms are a fact of life. Ignorance of firearms safety and proper use is dangerous. Parents instruct children on safe use of sharp knives, poisonous and flammable cleaning materials, proper operation of vehicles, fire, electricity, deep water, and knowing which snakes are venomous and which are harmless. Firearms education is just another skill everyone needs to acquire.

Mandatory firearms safety education needs to start in 8th grade and continue through high school. Initial safety training does not require handling real firearms and live ammunition. Training with real firearms and ammunition would be offered to interested high school juniors and seniors with parental permission.

Congressional Democrats, and a few RINO republicans, especially the current crop of Democrat Presidential candidates, promise to restrict and even prohibit ownership and use of personal firearms. To see how that will work out, study the lives and careers of modern dictators.

The names are familiar. Adolf Hitler. Josef Stalin. Mao Tse-tung. Pol Pot. Kim Il-Sung. Saddam Hussein. Fidel Castro. Many others. All brought destruction, war, starvation, death, and ruin to their people and nations.

Early on, these dictators took weapons away from their citizens. Makes sense. If you plan genocide, starvation, cultural destruction, religious and political purges, and similar activity, it helps if your victims lack the ability to shoot back.

America's Founding Fathers were well aware that armed citizens are free citizens and disarmed citizens become slaves. They added the Second Amendment to the Constitution to protect firearms ownership. When you attend a gun grabber's campaign rally, ask the candidate which "deplorable" people are on the candidate's hit list once government has all the weapons and citizens are disarmed.

Education is key. I recently watched a man attempt to shoot a high, small limb off a tree. He succeeded, eventually, but most bullets missed and landed who-knows-where. Had he taken firearms safety education he may not have done such a dangerous and stupid activity. If firearms were banned everywhere, nobody would be trained in firearms safety.

A formal declaration of Madison County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County is a small and important step in retaining our right to own and safely use firearms. This needs to happen.

William Jud

