Try 1 month for 99¢

Dear Editor,

Clean Missouri was supposed to clean up Missouri politics, but it sure seems like some Missouri politicians enjoy wallowing in the dirt.

Why else would they be working so hard to get rid of an amendment most of the people in Missouri voted for? They shouldn't be allowed to do that. They should have to respect our vote and accept that this is what we want.

The people have spoken and that's what democracy is all about.

Dee Braswell

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments