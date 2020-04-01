Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor,

It seems that it is a human trait not to cooperate or agree on anything.

That's how our society functions. Now we have a pandemic crisis. Will the public pass the test? It's going to take a fine line of recommendations (guidelines) and rules and regulations to control the public. Control of the pandemic is up to the government and science. It's them against mother nature and the general public.

It is an overwhelming task, almost impossible. I hope and pray that mother nature lets up and the public behaves. Things are happening that never happened before. Some are very scary and others very encouraging. But there are those that will seize the moment for various reasons.

I've never seen a time when individuals decisions meant so much. (How those) decisions take place changes very quickly in this pandemic. Please be careful and above all cooperate. Our government and mother nature will get us through this.

A concerned senior citizen, Phil Streib

