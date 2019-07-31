Ron Boyer's article NUCLEAR ENERGY IS GREEN SOLUTION is spot-on. And the way to do this is with nuclear reactors powered by Thorium.
Currently the best design is the MOLTEN SALT, LIQUID FLUORIDE THORIUM REACTOR 'LFTR' (pronounced LIFTER). This reactor design is smaller and simpler than reactors fueled by Uranium.
Advantages include ability to add and process fuel while the reactor is operating, like adding wood and removing ashes from a wood-burning stove while wood is burning inside. Uranium fueled reactors must be shut down for maintenance.
Thorium can NOT be used to make an atomic bomb. Thorium just will not work as bomb material.
Thorium radioactive waste decays much faster than uranium radioactive waste -- 300 years versus thousands of years, reducing the need for safe underground geologic storage. LFTRs can even accept and burn spent fuel from other kinds of reactors as part of their fuel mix, reducing overall radioactive waste and extracting additional nuclear energy. Thorium fuel reactors extract far more energy from thorium than uranium fueled reactors extract from uranium, meaning there is less fuel needed and less nuclear waste to deal with.
Thorium is about four times as abundant as uranium and can be used "as is" without the complicated uranium isotopic enrichment required of many types of nuclear reactors. Thorium is widely available and easily mined, compared with uranium. Missouri could become energy self-sufficient if significant Monazite is produced as a byproduct of mining other metals and is locally processed up the "value chain" separating uranium and thorium from rare-earths.
Finally, a LFTR can be miniaturized enough to fit on a flatbed trailer and transported to locations far away from other energy sources, for remote consumers such as on islands in the ocean and mining camps in Arctic Canada. One fuel charge can run a LFTR for twenty years, replacing thousands of barrels of diesel fuel.
Nuclear energy really is a Green Solution, and thorium will make it go.
For more information go to Jim Kennedy's website ThREEconsulting.com
William Jud, Geologist, Exploration Manager
Legend Minerals, Fredericktown
