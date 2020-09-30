Letting creativity flow

Kennedy said a paint pour creates a unique outcome and anyone can do it.

"My favorite thing about a paint pour is that it is fluid and the project color and patterns can evolve a bit during the drying process," Kennedy said. "Paint pouring can be very messy and projects require extending drying time before they can be moved and handled."

Kennedy said there are no mistakes in paint pouring. She said it is a great creative outlet for anyone.

"I feel that the creative process provides a benefit to our mental health and well being," Kennedy said. "I became interested in fluid art because I love the use of all the colors. Experimenting with properly mixing paints and applying the craft is fun and exciting."

Kennedy said she has applied the technique to several projects including some furniture pieces at CC Restoration.

"CC Restoration is a little team of recyclers who enjoy the satisfaction of breathing new life and purpose into old discarded items," Kennedy said. "Unique fabric items and hand painted signs are our team's specialty, while my niche is furniture restoration."

Kennedy said Madison County MU Extension offers a ton of resources and outreach programs for the community.