The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library is gearing up for some fun activities in the coming months.
First up will be something for the younger generation where staff member Sharon Wade will hold Fun Hour at the Library. This event for preschoolers will be at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 28 and will feature balls and the fun way that they bounce. Wade will begin with stories about balls and then continue on to activities that include balls of various sizes giving children the opportunity to learn in a fun environment.
The fun will continue for youth into March with Spring Story Time which will be every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Also in March, photographer Gary Shipley will be giving a program on photo processing using affordable but powerful Affinity software. The program scheduled for 6 p.m., March 7 is called "Improving Digital Photography without Breaking your Budget."
Shipley will give demonstrations of editing digital photographs to improve their look and composition as well as how to add special effects without spending a fortune on software.
Topics that will be covered include: removing objects, cropping to change composition, improving colors and contrast, changing photos to black and white, and a brief overview of digital formats.
The library will also have several of Shipley's photographs on display.
If you have ever been interested in learning how to play chess, staff member Patricia Moore will be teaching an Intro to Chess class at 10 a.m., March 9. Moore will go over the basics of the game followed by a practice session until noon.
Moving into April, the library is planning some fun events for children ages six to eleven, including "Historical Children's Games" where kids will learn to play games their grand and great grandparents played such as Red Light Green Light, What's the Time, Mr. Wolf, Sevens, Toe to Toe, Jump Rope with Rhymes, Mother May I, and Hopscotch.
The library will also be the host of Poet Phillip Howerton at 6:30 p.m., April 18. Howerton will give a program on a book he is the editor of entitled "The Literature of the Ozarks: an Anthology.
For more information on upcoming events at the library visit ozarkregional.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.