Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Ozark Regional Library's 2018 Summer Reading Club came to an end and those who completed the required reading had their names placed in a drawing for prizes.

In the adult category Maria Stoops was chosen as the winner. The teen winner was Julia Clubertson. Phoenix Aubuchon was the grade five through eight winner and Sean Stamp won in the first through fourth category. Isaiah Metcalf was chosen in the birth through kindergarten division. Prizes included a gift card, puzzle, a basket and books. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments