The Missouri Office of Administration, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Revenue, has awarded the management contract for the Fredericktown License Office to the Madison County Health Department.
Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt said they are in the process of figuring out all the details and as of Tuesday morning were not certain of when they would begin doing business.
Hunt said though she is not certain, she believes things will be up and going in January and will be ran out of the Madison County Health Department building located at 806 W. College Ave.
All local license offices are overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue, but each is operated by an independent contractor. License office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.
The Fredericktown License Office closed its doors Oct. 12. The owners of the contract were Ken and Debbi Lee, Owners of Lee Insurance. The Lees said said they decided to not renew their contract with the Department of Revenue so they could focus on expanding their insurance business.
Since the closure of the office, Madison County residents had been taking care of license office needs in surrounding counties. The next closest offices are the Farmington License Office at 103 Walker Rd. in Farmington, the Arcadia Valley License Office at 203 Maple St. B in Pilot Knob and the Perryville License Office at 624 B N. Old St. Mary’s Rd. in Perryville.
According to the Department of Revenue website, in fiscal 2018 (July 1, 2017 to July 30, 2018), the Fredericktown license office had 22,449 total transactions and generated total processing fees of $75,028.
