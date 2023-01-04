License office is still closed

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Despite the content of several recent social media posts, the Madison County License Office is closed and there are no current plans for it to reopen.

These rumors were started by individuals, presumably as a joke, and have caused confusion among many community members who have come to the Madison County Health Department stating they heard the license office had reopened. 

The Madison County License Office officially closed in August of 2022, and at this time, there is not a license office located in Madison County.

Those needing services performed by the license office will need to visit another location such as the Arcadia Valley License Office, located 203 Maple St. B, Pilot Knob, or the Farmington License Office, located at 103 Walker Dr., Farmington.  

