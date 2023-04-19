The Fredericktown License Bureau opened for business today, April 19. Its operating hours will be Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is conveniently located near the Madison County Courthouse in the old Sonderman building, 26 Court Square.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Victoria Kemper
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today