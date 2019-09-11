Grace Church of the Heartland has something special going on the fourth Wednesday of every month entitled "Life Adventure Wednesdays."
During the event, the kids of the congregation have the opportunity to learn from professionals who work in the community.
"Every fourth Wednesday, unless there's something special going on like a holiday or vacation bible school, I have someone come in to talk with the kids about different jobs they can do and still be a christian," Wednesday Night Children's Director Kathy Robbins said. "They learn who their heroes are and when to call them."
On Aug. 28, Robbins invited Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis and his officers to meet with the children and answer some questions.
Questions from the children included, "What kind of school do you go to," "Where do you train your dogs," "When do you use the dog to get people," Are there any women police officers in our town," "Has anyone ever tried to shoot you," "Have any robbers ever tried to fight you," " Have you ever been in a situation where you were by yourself and had more than one person to arrest," and "What kind of call do you hate the most."
The officers took the time to answer all of the children's questions plus some extras Robbins had on hand.
"The police answered the kids questions and then we went outside to check out one of the police vehicles and watch the K-9 unit in action," Robbins said.
Pastor Ray Reese had made a promise before the big event saying that he would wear the bite suit if at least 25 kids came out to learn.
"We had over 35 kids and a lot of adults so he wore the suit," Robbins said. "It was very interesting to see the dogs work, to see how skilled our police officers are and how much they love and protect children and the rest of us."
Robbins said it was a wonderful way to show kids who they can call and what to do in an emergency.
The children lined up as they took turns sitting in Sgt. Hank Williams patrol car giving the siren a try, running the lights and talking through the loud speaker.
As always safety was the top priority for the Fredericktown Police Department, and all weapons were taken out of the vehicle so the children would be in no danger.
"We have a great police force in town," Robbins said. "Church got out a little later that night, but nobody seemed to mind."
Grace Church of the Heartland has also hosted the Fredericktown Fire Department and Madison County Ambulance District during Life Adventure Wednesdays and looks forward to many more in the future.
Robbins said she may have implemented Life Adventure Wednesdays but gives the Lord the credit for the idea.
"He encouraged me to let the kids know they can do lots of jobs and still be Christian," Robbins said.
Grace Church of the Heartland, would like to thank and salute all local heroes, firemen, ambulance crews and police officers for taking time to talk to the kids on Life Adventure Wednesdays and show them they are protected.
