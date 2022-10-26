Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness

Americans are fed up with Washington Democrats’ never-ending pursuit to grow the power of government. Under one-party Democrat rule of Congress and the White House, the Left has made significant gains in achieving their goal of gaining control over every aspect of Americans’ lives – whether it’s transforming the U.S. health care system into a socialist-style model, colluding with Big Tech to silence free speech, or using classrooms to indoctrinate students with their woke agenda.

The last thing Americans want is the federal government dictating every aspect of life. That’s why one of the promises House Republicans are making in our Commitment to America is a future that’s built on freedom.

The first 20 months of the Biden era has been incredibly difficult for moms, dads, and – most importantly – their children. Thanks to the Left’s obsession with shutting down schools for political purposes during the pandemic, two decades of progress in math and reading scores were erased. What’s tragic is that children of working-class families are disproportionately hurt by school closures. While the wealthy could afford to hire personal tutors or send their kids to private schools that remained open, working-class parents had to balance becoming full-time teachers while also providing for their families.

We’ve seen a concerning rise in liberal teachers and school boards using the classroom to force their woke agenda on children - trying to get rid of the grading system, eliminating advanced math classes, and forcing children to read books that have absolutely no place in a classroom. The bottom line is that parents know what’s best for their kids. Fortunately, we have some great educators in southern Missouri, and I wholeheartedly trust our teachers at home to help raise our children the right way. But education decisions need to involve the parents.

The Left has made significant progress in transforming our health care system into a socialist model, and families are paying the price.

Washington Democrats’ restrictive drug price controls and massive expansion of Obamacare are only making healthcare costs more expensive. The Congressional Budget Office – Congress’s official scorekeeper – confirmed that Washington Democrats’ drug takeover scheme will make new medications more expensive. One of Washington Democrats’ most-prized priorities of their recently-passed Inflation Act was extending taxpayer-funded Obamacare subsidies to wealthy families making over $300,000 a year. Because of changes like this, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas recently estimated that the rate of health care inflation will nearly double over the next year, creating more pain for hardworking families. House Republicans will lower costs and improve care by getting rid of the one-size-fits all approach, expanding access to telemedicine, and bringing more choice and competition.

A future that’s built on freedom means ending the Big Tech assault on our First Amendment rights. Companies like Facebook and Google are using their platforms to influence elections and pick winners and losers. Don’t believe me? Seventy percent of Republican campaign emails get sent to spam on Google Mail, compared to just 10% of Democrat campaign emails. And weeks before the 2020 elections, Twitter and Facebook went to bat for Washington Democrats by censoring the New York Post for its fact-based coverage of Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings. In addition, Twitter censors influential conservatives – including a sitting U.S. president – but allows evil people like Iran’s Supreme Leader to use the platform to call for genocide of the Jewish people. House Republicans will rein in Big Tech by advancing solutions to protect the freedom of speech of all Americans.

America is the greatest country in the world because it was founded on the principle of freedom. But our Founding Fathers would be rolling over in their graves if they could see the state of our nation under one-party Democrat rule of Washington. House Republicans have a plan to get our country back on track. As part of our Commitment to America, we’ll fight to ensure the U.S. is a nation where life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are rights that cannot be infringed.