Lighting a spark for the future

March 2020 would have been the fifth year of Camp CaPow—College Access-Planning Our Way. Held at the University of Missouri’s Family Impact Center in Columbia, Camp CaPow is a weeklong opportunity for middle school students to explore career and postsecondary education options through workshops, tours of Missouri college campuses, meetings with professionals from a range of fields, and mentorship from a team of dedicated college-age interns.

But last March was also when the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic hit home. Despite an abundance of determination and resilience, there wasn’t time to convert the program to an effective, high-quality virtual experience, said Rebecca Mott, director of Camp CaPow and assistant extension professor at MU.

Mott didn’t just hope things would be back to normal in 2021, though she is crossing her fingers that Camp CaPow will return in 2022. As society adapted to the pandemic, Mott saw that, despite their limitations, the technologies that made remote learning and working from home possible opened opportunities to create and share engaging, high-quality experiences and content.

She brainstormed with students in MU’s agricultural education program and middle school students to create a new, all-virtual experience that still met the objectives of Camp CaPow.