Lighting up the stage

Students of Kelly A. Burlison Middle School are putting on the musical "Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood" this week and with any luck it will be the final performance under the old lighting system.
The Fredericktown R-I Foundation chose the KABMS lighting system and curtain as their next project and a new lighting system is set to be installed and the curtain tailored.
"Currently we are using a rigged together set that we constructed from bits and pieces acquired over the years," Assistant Superintend Shannon Henson said. "It's just basically a hot, incandescent make shift rig and with our middle school plays becoming much more dynamic it was a wise choice to try and improve their system."
Henson said the plan was to purchase a new curtain but the current curtain was in good condition so it was just tailored to open in the middle, like it should for drama productions.
"Having a stage is vital for performing arts," Henson said. "It provides an elevated surface, with appropriate acoustics that allow for our students to provide the best performance possible. It is also vital for our community and has hosted a variety of community events."
The KABMS performers were sad to hear the lighting system was delayed due to production delays created by COVID-19 but they are still excited to performed the 50's style musical.
"The new lighting is something that we have needed for quite some time," KABMS Choir Director Lisa Lewis said. "We have done the best we could with what we had."
Lewis said the improvements to the curtain will also make it much easier to use.
"It is a much needed improvement and we can't wait to use it when it is finished," Lewis said. "We are very grateful to the Fredericktown Foundation for seeing the need and helping with the solution."
Henson said the school provides a list of possible projects to the Foundation and the board makes decisions based on need and budget.
"The Foundation has funded new tennis courts, was very instrumental in the improvements for the high school gym, has put irrigation and new sod on the soccer field and most recently, the construction of the concession stand at the soccer field," Henson said. "The current focus is the construction of a new track and resodding of the football field."
Henson said all of these projects are possible because of fundraising done by the Foundation. He said the track and football field project has received tremendous financial support from Cap America and the Page family and phase I of the project is set to beginning in 2021.
"Most of our fundraising is done through five year pledges from local businesses, organizations and individuals," Henson said. "We also still offer commemorative bricks that can be purchased and placed at the football stadium sidewalk between the stands and the concession stand."
The Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) tax exempt corporation made up of non-elected citizen volunteers. If you would like to donate or learn more about the Fredericktown R-I Foundation visit blackcatpride.net
"None of these past projects or future projects could be possible without the Foundation and the folks in the community who contribute financially," Henson said. "I would like to thank all of those who have been patrons to our district, both those who serve on the Foundation, school board, or contribute through volunteering or donations to help our students."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!