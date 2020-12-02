Lighting up the stage

"The new lighting is something that we have needed for quite some time," KABMS Choir Director Lisa Lewis said. "We have done the best we could with what we had."

Lewis said the improvements to the curtain will also make it much easier to use.

"It is a much needed improvement and we can't wait to use it when it is finished," Lewis said. "We are very grateful to the Fredericktown Foundation for seeing the need and helping with the solution."

Henson said the school provides a list of possible projects to the Foundation and the board makes decisions based on need and budget.

"The Foundation has funded new tennis courts, was very instrumental in the improvements for the high school gym, has put irrigation and new sod on the soccer field and most recently, the construction of the concession stand at the soccer field," Henson said. "The current focus is the construction of a new track and resodding of the football field."

Henson said all of these projects are possible because of fundraising done by the Foundation. He said the track and football field project has received tremendous financial support from Cap America and the Page family and phase I of the project is set to beginning in 2021.