Lights will shine at Sports Complex

The Fredericktown City Council convened for its regularly scheduled meeting, May 10.

The discussion of lighting at the Sports Complex was revisited. City Administrator James Settle said the cost to complete the lighting has gone up considerably. He said the new bid is $234,580 compared to $161,000 back in January.

"It's got to be done sooner or later," Settle said. "I'd hate to go this far and not finish it."

Settle also said if scoreboards are donated, they will have to get power to them somehow and the light poles would provide that power.

"I'd like to wait for the price to go down, but if we do, the price may double," Alderman Rick Polete said. "It may just get more expensive the more we wait. I think it needs to be completed. We have come this far."

Polete made the motion to move forward with the $234,580 bid from Cape Electric for the lighting project. Alderman Paul Brown seconded and the motion passed with five "yes" made by Polete, Paul Brown, Harold Thomas, Daytona Brown, and Jim Miller and one "no" from Kevin Jones.

The council approved a request to purchase PrimePay payroll software--due to FE payroll sunsetting on or before July 31--at the cost of roughly $427.92 per month.