Lights will shine at Sports Complex

The Fredericktown City Council convened for its regularly scheduled meeting, May 10.
The discussion of lighting at the Sports Complex was revisited. City Administrator James Settle said the cost to complete the lighting has gone up considerably. He said the new bid is $234,580 compared to $161,000 back in January.
"It's got to be done sooner or later," Settle said. "I'd hate to go this far and not finish it."
Settle also said if scoreboards are donated, they will have to get power to them somehow and the light poles would provide that power.
"I'd like to wait for the price to go down, but if we do, the price may double," Alderman Rick Polete said. "It may just get more expensive the more we wait. I think it needs to be completed. We have come this far."
Polete made the motion to move forward with the $234,580 bid from Cape Electric for the lighting project. Alderman Paul Brown seconded and the motion passed with five "yes" made by Polete, Paul Brown, Harold Thomas, Daytona Brown, and Jim Miller and one "no" from Kevin Jones.
The council approved a request to purchase PrimePay payroll software--due to FE payroll sunsetting on or before July 31--at the cost of roughly $427.92 per month.
"We will no longer be able to use the software even for our paychecks, so we are searching for another software to perform payroll services," CPA John Boyd said. "The software provider has a preferred vendor that they work with on this, and it is PrimePay."
Boyd said he does not like the situation the city has been put in, but the new software does look much nicer than what they are using right now. He recommended moving forward with PrimePay.
Emergency repairs to a police patrol car in the amount of approximately $1,700 were approved.
A request for Police Clerk Erica Johnson to attend the 2021 Missouri State Troopers CJIS Conference Sept. 28-30 in Branson was approved.
Fire Chief John Clark made a request for a new ESO fire reporting system. He said the previous system, Firehouse, is no longer supported. The cost will be approximately $1,800. The council approved the request.
The council accepted the recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission to combine six city lots into one parcel for the Public Safety Building.
A rezoning application to rezone Lance Cureton's property on Delmar from R-2 to R-3 was sent to Planning and Zoning.
The council then went into closed session for one specific response plan for law enforcement responding to or preventing critical incidents which appear to be terrorist in nature and have the potential to endanger individuals or public safety and one contract matter.
In regular session business the council passed an ordinance adopting the subdivision plat for KAS Subdivision located off of Jennifer Street.
A second ordinance was passed with five "yes" votes, from Polete, Jones, Daytona Brown, Paul Brown and Miller and one "no" vote, from Thomas to dissolve the Industrial Development Authority in the city.
During her report, Mayor Kelly Korokis said she wanted to thank everyone who was involved in the Team Up to Clean Up day and the Azalea Festival.
"I think there were a lot of people who enjoyed it ,and I’ve seen numerous pictures on Facebook, social media and stuff," Korokis said. "I think it was a good thing for our town. I am so thankful for the group that puts that together because it is not an easy thing to do. They spend a lot of time getting that together, so kudos to them."
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, May 24, at City Hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com