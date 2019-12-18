{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Linda Carol Weston, 68, died December 9, 2019 in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born August 30, 1951 in Fredericktown, the daughter of William Joseph “Pete” and Lois (Brown) Peterman.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jim Peterman and Steve Peterman; sister Vickie (Rainey) O’Brien, and nephew William Joseph Peterman.

Carol is survived by her step-mother Carol (Lawrence) Peterman of St. Peters, Missouri; brothers Ricky (Becky) Rainey, Tom Peterman both of Dexter, Missouri and Brad (Cyndi) Lawrence of Brooklyn, New York; sister Amy Lawrence Brooks of St. Peters, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Jeremiah Dietiker officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

