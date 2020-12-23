 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Diane Johnson
0 comments

Linda Diane Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Linda Diane Johnson, 66, of St. Louis, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born February 17, 1954 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, a daughter of Billy Gene and Minnie Louise (Baker) Murray.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donnie Murray.

Survivors include daughters Cindy (Martin) Henry of Florissant, Missouri and Teresa Johnson of Jefferson City, Missouri; sisters  Karen Besgrove of Fredericktown, Sharon (Stanley) Holtkamp of Fredericktown and Brinda (Vaughn) Morrill of Olivette, Missouri; brother Roger (Karen) Murray of Florissant; and grandchildren Brandon Johnson, Hunter and Cora Johnson and Ian Henry.

Linda had worked at the Quik Trip Convenience Store in St. Louis. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing and camping and spending time with her family.

Memorial services were Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Twin Oaks Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

wilson-funeral-home.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Raymond Miller
Obituaries

James Raymond Miller

James Raymond Miller, 62, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born April 14, 1958 at South Williamson, Kentucky, the son of James and Dor…

Blackcats improve to 5-1
Sports

Blackcats improve to 5-1

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won five games in a row, including three road games last week.

Shirley J. Whitener
Obituaries

Shirley J. Whitener

Shirley J. Whitener, 83, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her daughters’ home in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1937 in …

Patricia Lea Young
Obituaries

Patricia Lea Young

Patricia Lea Young, 76, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1944 to Stanley and Verdell Throgmorton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News