Linda Diane Johnson, 66, of St. Louis, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born February 17, 1954 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, a daughter of Billy Gene and Minnie Louise (Baker) Murray.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donnie Murray.

Survivors include daughters Cindy (Martin) Henry of Florissant, Missouri and Teresa Johnson of Jefferson City, Missouri; sisters Karen Besgrove of Fredericktown, Sharon (Stanley) Holtkamp of Fredericktown and Brinda (Vaughn) Morrill of Olivette, Missouri; brother Roger (Karen) Murray of Florissant; and grandchildren Brandon Johnson, Hunter and Cora Johnson and Ian Henry.

Linda had worked at the Quik Trip Convenience Store in St. Louis. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing and camping and spending time with her family.

Memorial services were Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Twin Oaks Church in Fredericktown with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

