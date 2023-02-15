The City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen convened for its regularly scheduled meeting, Feb. 13.

The aldermen discussed amending ordinance VI which would allow temporary outdoor consumption permits, at the discretion of the board.

A draft of the ordinance was presented and it was determined to have a few minor issues.

City Attorney Mary Boner pointed out the ordinance, as written, would be in conflict with a separate ordinance regarding liquor licenses not being allowed within 300 feet of a church. Another issue the aldermen wished to address was in section D which would prevent city police from writing disturbing the peace tickets.

The board instructed the clerks and attorney to come together and fix the ordinance in order for it to be voted on during the next meeting.

Police Chief Eric Hovis made a request to purchase a 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn from Pettus Automotive in the amount of $42,602. The previous vehicle requests approved by the board did not work out and the purchases were not made.

Fredericktown citizen Collin Follis was allowed to speak and share some of his concerns.

Follis said, he was mainly concerned about the cost of the vehicle and he believed it had too many unnecessary luxuries. He said he would rather see the city purchase a vehicle meant for police use, such as a police interceptor.

"I'd rather see a new police car being purchased, personally, because once you move this vehicle down the line you are still going to need to outfit it," Follis said.

Follis went on to say he was led to believe these police vehicles would have to be ordered and had a long lead time. Out of curiosity, Follis said he contacted Lou Fusz Automotive and found out there were in fact several vehicles currently on their lot with more coming in next week.

Hovis said, after he heard this information from Follis, he took it upon himself to contact Lou Fusz Automotive as well to receive more information.

According to Hovis, during his phone call he learned the cost of the Ford Explorer, outfitted for police use, would cost substantially more and he received different numbers than what Follis had reportedly received.

Mayor Travis Parker said, obviously Hovis and the city would like to get the best deal, but they also would like to resolve this matter, so the police chief can focus on his job.

Parker asked for Hovis to request something from Lou Fusz Automotive in writing, such as an email. This way all the facts would be indisputable and a decision can be finalized.

Next, Michael Haislar visited the meeting to discuss his desire to put a dog park on property he purchased on North Main Street. He is asking for assistance from the city to purchase fencing, posts, concrete, gates, etc. He also asked, the city to help with trash pick up and dog relief bags.

Haislar said, he would eventually make the park a non-profit and would find creative ways to raise money in order to maintain the dog park.

Boner said, the city would not be allowed to provide improvements to land it did not own.

Haislar said, he would be open to a discussion about donating the land to the city, if that was what was needed.

The matter was only on the agenda as a discussion and Mayor Travis Parker said, they would have more discussions about it in the future.

City Administrator James Settle made a request to purchase a swing set for the sports complex from Little Tikes Commercial in the amount of $6,102.92.

Settle said, $5,000 was budgeted for the equipment, however the other items needed have come in under budget so it all evens out.

The aldermen approved the request and hope to continue growing the complex.

Fire Chief John Clark requested the purchase of five sets of turnout gear, a budgeted item, at a cost of $16,190.54.

Clark said, he has started to budget the purchase of multiple sets every year in order to get the gear on a rotating schedule for replacement. The department has 22 sets of gear and they have a life of 10 years.

The replacement of gear is essential for the safety of the department's firefighters. Old gear is rotated out as new gear is purchased.

The aldermen approved the request.

Emergency repairs to a grinder pump had to be completed by Equipment Pro in the amount of $5,155.56. The aldermen approved the request for repairs, which have already been completed.

The water department also had an emergency repair request. A water meter replacement needed to be conducted at a cost of $4,500. The repairs had already been performed and the aldermen approved the request.

Bids for surplus equipment were reviewed and approved. Among the items sold were a U.S. Army Forklift in the amount of $2,260, a 1998 Jeep Cherokee for $1,860, and a 2001 Chevrolet Venture Van for $300. All of the bids were approved with the exception of the $157 bid for the 1985 Asplundh Brush Bandit.

A request was made to replace the overhead door at the transfer station. Settle said, the replacement was not part of the original bid for the project and is needed per the Department of Natural Resources. The request, in the amount of $5,130, was approved.

The police department put in a request to purchase ammo in the amount of $9,997.92. This request was approved.

Several travel requests were approved by the aldermen. Jeff Farmer will be attending the Missouri Association of Building Codes, Joel Kemp will be attending the annual Mo Airport Managers Association Conference, and Erica Johnson will be attending the 2023 Missouri Police Clerks Training.

During regular session business, the board approved an ordinance regarding an agreement with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Madison County to help fund a position of Executive Director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The board went into closed session for one personnel matter.

The next meeting of the City of Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen will be Feb. 27 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.