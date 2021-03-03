Little Gold Dusters

"They usually come back a day or two later to perform at the halftime of a basketball game," Hovis said. "This year we opened up the middle school for parents and family to come and watch when they came to pick them up."

Hovis said, despite the change of plans she thinks everyone had fun.

"I think the parents liked the idea of coming in and watching them perform," Hovis said. "It allowed us to not feel as rushed. In a half time game we have a set time to get on and off the floor due to rules. This year we didn't feel rushed which was nice."

Hovis said, regardless of the changes, she thinks everyone did a great job and the parents really seemed to enjoy the performance.

"It was a different experience for all of us," Hovis said. "It may end up being something new we try to continue to do, or now we know we have a backup."

This is the Gold Dusters one and only fundraiser for the year with money used to add new dance costumes to their closet.

"Thank you to everyone that participated," Hovis said. "I definitely wasn't able to do it alone. From the office secretaries for making sure all bus passes were given out, bus drivers for getting them, principals for being so flexible, students who participated, parents for allowing them to participate, Gold Dusters for working so hard, janitors for helping us out and Mrs. Rice who helped me out with supervision. You all are amazing and I appreciate it so much."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.