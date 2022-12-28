 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Nativity

Live Nativity Tradition Continues

The Christian Church in Fredericktown held its live nativity scene for the 65th year on Dec. 18 and 19. Reenactors dressed the part and a few furry friends joined in on the annual tradition. 

 Alan Kopitsky

