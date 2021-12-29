Live Nativity
Police wages and plans for a public safety building were once again the big topic at Monday night's regularly scheduled Fredericktown City Cou…
Cap America, Inc. announced last week that Jon Page has been promoted to Vice President of Production. Page previously held the position of Di…
Madison Medical Center, the Madison County Health Department and the Fredericktown School District are partnering together to offer some fun a…
Kaleb Dean Francis, 32, of Fredericktown to Angela Renee Keith, 38, of FredericktownJames Martin Snell Jr., 31, of Fredericktown to Jennetta M…
The Marquand-Zion Middle School Student Council and the Marquand-Zion Band took gifts, and played Christmas music for the residents at Diana’s…
The Fredericktown R-I School Board met for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, Monday night.
Cap America, Inc. announced last week Grace Schettler has been promoted to vice president of sales. Schettler has been an award-winning member…
Phil and Mary Page, owners of Cap America, have been presented with the Award of Distinction from the Missouri Community College Association. …
Norma Lee Capone, 76, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born December 16, 1945 in Higdon, Missouri, the daughter of Terry and Juanita …
William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler, 89, of Kokomo, Indiana, died Wednesday December 15, 2021, at his home. He was born September 8, 1932, in Harrod…