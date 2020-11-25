“Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” these words serve as the National FFA Organization’s Motto.

November 13, the Fredericktown FFA Chapter packaged meals to be provided to students in the Fredericktown R-1 School District, via the Cat Pack Program and the Madison County Food Pantry. In total the students of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter packaged 9,027 meal servings; this equates to 1,507 meal packs to be provided to students and members in the community.

When reflecting on the day Katie Rohan, Chapter Co-Treasurer said; “It was rewarding to be able to pack all of these meals for our community. I hope that this can help a family out and make things easier on them. I love to see our FFA Chapter come together as a team to assist families in our community.”

During the summer we applied for a year-long $2,500 grant through the National FFA’s Living to Serve Grant Program. “Living to Serve Grants provide an opportunity for FFA chapters and state FFA associations/foundations to seek funding to support various types of service projects through a competitive application process. Applicants must identify a community need that falls within one of four focus areas: community safety; hunger, health and nutrition; environmental responsibility; or community engagement.”