Local 4H youth exceed food drive goal

Each year, 4-H clubs in Missouri counties compete in a friendly competition to raise the most meals for food insecure families right here in Missouri.
They do this by having food drives, collecting monetary donations, and volunteering their time in local food pantries. Missouri 4-H had a goal of raising 500,000 meals for Missouri residents by April 30.
The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club represented Madison County in the statewide competition during the 4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive. The 4-H members, with help from parents, volunteers, extension council members and the local community, were able to raise 200 pounds of food for the Madison County Food Pantry during March and April. Throughout the drive, the 4-H members were motivated to raise as much food as possible for local people in need and to learn about how food insecurity impacts Missouri families. The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club members were able to surpass their goal of collecting 150 pounds of food and even broke the county record for food contributions to the statewide drive.
They are already planning on how to make their food drive better in 2023, so they can help even more families in Madison County.