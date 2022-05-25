Local 4H youth exceed food drive goal

The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club represented Madison County in the statewide competition during the 4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive. The 4-H members, with help from parents, volunteers, extension council members and the local community, were able to raise 200 pounds of food for the Madison County Food Pantry during March and April. Throughout the drive, the 4-H members were motivated to raise as much food as possible for local people in need and to learn about how food insecurity impacts Missouri families. The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club members were able to surpass their goal of collecting 150 pounds of food and even broke the county record for food contributions to the statewide drive.