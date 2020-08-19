You are the owner of this article.
Local artists featured on library bookmarks
Local artists featured on library bookmarks

Abby Gibbs

The Ozark Regional Library held a bookmark design contest as part of its Summer Reading Program. Second grader Abby Gibbs was chosen with her "dream big" design in the kindergarten to second grade category.
Allyson Yant

Artists were challenged with incorporating the slogan "Imagine Your Story" in their designs. Fourth Grader Allyson Yount drew a dragon coming straight out of a book in her winning design, third to fifth grade category.
Jaylnn McGough

In the sixth to eight grade category, eighth Grader Jaylnn McGough's won with her design. The theme of fairy tale, fantasy, and mythology was part of the requirements for the contest. 
Brooklyn Hatridge

In the high school category, senior Brooklyn Hatridge was the only winner to draw a full story scene complete with a princess and dragon. Entries were judged on originality, incorporation of the slogan, and theme and neatness.
