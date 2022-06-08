 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local CPA turning business over to son

pierce

Kenneth Pierce, CPA, officially hands over the "keys to the office" to his son Phillip Pierce, CPA, June 1.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

After 39 years in practice, including the last 29 in this area, Kenneth W. Pierce, CPA, said he will be going into "semi" retirement, and handing his practice over to his son, Philip E. Pierce, CPA.

Kenneth Pierce said he appreciates "all the kindness folks have shown to us through the years."

Phillip Pierce began working in the office full-time in January, 2020.

"We believe it is the right time for me to retire from ownership of the practice and hand the keys to my son Phil, effective June 1, 2022," Kenneth Pierce said. "I will be working for Phil part-time as needed, so I am glad this is not goodbye."

"What a tremendous opportunity this will be for me," Phillip Pierce said. "We have great clients. I am excited to continue what he started and what I have learned."

Both Phillip and Kenneth said they expect the transition to be seamless. The address (121 E. Main St.) and phone number (573-783-8633), fax and email will all stay the same.

