{{featured_button_text}}
Local enters I Can Quilt n Sew contest

Lilly Weise, eight, entered an "I Can Quilt n Sew-MO 19" contest encouraging young folks to learn the art of quilting. Sharon Walker Smith, great aunt of Lilly was her mentor. Sharon said that Lilly was a very fast learner. Lilly came in first place with her "Come Fly With Me" themed quilt. She was the youngest of 20 finalists.

 Submitted photo
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments