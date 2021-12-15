Local families complete Strengthening Families Series

The third offering of the Strengthening Families Program for Adults and Youth 10-14 years old wrapped up in November, with three KABMS families completing the 7-part series.

In addition to the resources, tools, and techniques delivered throughout the program, each family was recognized for its time and commitment to strengthening their family by completing the series. Each family was awarded a completion certificate that included snapshots of their family participating in program activities and a $50 gift card, made possible by a thoughtful donation from the Fredericktown Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.

During the Strengthening Families series, families engaged in activities and conversations designed just for families who are experiencing the teen age years with their child.

Each session had specific time for the parents to meet as a group, the youth to learn as a group, and concluded each week with time for each family to work together on a project as a team.

Dana Barton, the school based social worker at KABMS and one of the trained presenters of the Strengthening Families series reports that “watching each family discover their unique strengths and improve their communication skills, all while having fun together, are just a few of the positive outcomes that I’ve seen develop in the families that have participated in the Strengthening Families series."

This fun and interactive series will be offered again to all KABMS families, as part of Fredericktown School District’s Learning Zone program. The next series is scheduled to begin February 8. Additional information and registration forms will be mailed out in the coming weeks to ensure that all KABMS families receive the invitation to participate.

The Strengthening Families series is one component of PROSPER: a community driven prevention model being implemented in Fredericktown to reduce youth risky behavior and provide the young people in our community a more positive future.

The PROSPER team of community members, Families Flourishing FredMO, is also working to support the delivery of a series of life-skills lessons with students at KABMS and gathering input and resources from the community to keep these programs moving forward.

The Families Flourishing FredMO team meets on a monthly basis to plan and develop these two programs and identify other opportunities in Fredericktown to improve prevention efforts.

PROSPER is made possible through a partnership between University of Missouri Extension and Fredericktown R-I School District.

The Families Flourishing FredMO team is currently recruiting community members who are passionate about creating a more positive future for Fredericktown youth. Additional information about becoming a member of the Families Flourishing FredMO team can be found on their Facebook page or by contacting the Madison Co MU Extension office at 573-783-3303.

