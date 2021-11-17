Local FFA officers attend National Convention

October 28, five Fredericktown FFA members, who are officers, loaded up and headed to the 94th National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

To start off our trip, we went to the Marcoot Jersey Creamery in Greenville, Illinois where we learned about the milking and pasteurization process needed to make their artisan cheeses and ice cream.

While at the convention the officers got a chance to look at the career show which featured more than 300 agricultural industry businesses as well as agricultural colleges and visit with them about future careers.

During one of the business sessions at the convention, the group got to enjoy part of the national FFA talent show.

Everyone in attendance had a great time. Many of the officers hope to come back and receive their American Degree and enjoyed seeing their former peers be awarded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.